India was up against a tough Argentinian defence that managed to keep them at bay for most of the game



By C.C. Chengappa





Indian Hockey Men Team Olympics Indian men hockey team against Argentina (Source: Hockey India)



The first quarter saw relatively less action as neither side managed to get on the scoresheet. India had more circle penetrations with 7 as compared to Argentina's 2. Mandeep and Simranjeet were particularly lively in their constant pressing but it seemed as though the Argentinian defence would always end up saving themselves with last ditch defensive attempts in the circle.



