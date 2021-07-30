Tokyo (JPN)



All times GMT +9



Men



29 Jul 2021 IND v ARG (Pool A) 3 - 1

29 Jul 2021 BEL v CAN (Pool B) 9 - 1

29 Jul 2021 RSA v GER (Pool B) 4 - 3

29 Jul 2021 NED v GBR (Pool B) 2 - 2



30 Jul 2021 AUS v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1

30 Jul 2021 CAN v RSA (Pool B) 4 - 4

30 Jul 2021 JPN v IND (Pool A) 3 - 5

30 Jul 2021 ARG v NZL (Pool A) 4 - 1

30 Jul 2021 20:45 GER v NED (Pool B)

30 Jul 2021 21:15 BEL v GBR (Pool B)



31 JUL 2021 - Rest Day



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Australia 5 4 1 0 22 9 13 13 2 India 5 4 0 1 15 13 2 12 3 Argentina 5 2 1 2 10 11 -1 7 4 Spain 5 1 2 2 9 10 -1 5 5 New Zealand 5 1 1 3 11 16 -5 4 6 Japan 5 0 1 4 10 18 -8 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 4 4 0 0 24 7 17 12 2 Germany 4 2 0 2 16 9 6 6 3 Netherlands 4 2 1 1 12 10 2 7 4 Great Britain 4 2 1 1 9 9 0 7 5 South Africa 6 1 1 3 16 24 -8 4 6 Canada 5 0 1 4 9 237 -18 1

Women



29 Jul 2021 ESP v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 0

29 Jul 2021 GBR v NED (Pool A) 1 - 0

29 Jul 2021 JPN v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 2

29 Jul 2021 NZL v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 1



30 Jul 2021 RSA v GER (Pool A) 1 - 4

30 Jul 2021 IRL v IND (Pool A) 0 - 1



31 Jul 2021 09:30 CHN v NZL (Pool B)

31 Jul 2021 10:00 JPN v REESP (Pool B)

31 Jul 2021 11:45 ARG v AUS (Pool B)

31 Jul 2021 12:15 IND v RSA (Pool A)

31 Jul 2021 18:30 GER v NED (Pool A)

31 Jul 2021 22:15 IRL v GBR (Pool A



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 4 4 0 0 15 1 14 12 2 Germany 4 4 0 0 12 4 8 12 3 Great Britain 4 2 0 2 9 5 4 6 4 Ireland 4 1 0 3 4 9 -5 3 5 India 4 1 0 3 3 11 -8 3 6 South Africa 4 0 0 4 2 15 -13 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 11 1 10 12 2 Argentina 4 3 0 1 8 6 2 9 3 New Zealand 4 2 0 2 6 4 2 6 4 Spain 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 5 China 4 1 0 3 6 14 -6 3 6 Japan 4 0 0 4 5 9 -4 0

