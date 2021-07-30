2020 Olympic Games - Day 8
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
29 Jul 2021 IND v ARG (Pool A) 3 - 1
29 Jul 2021 BEL v CAN (Pool B) 9 - 1
29 Jul 2021 RSA v GER (Pool B) 4 - 3
29 Jul 2021 NED v GBR (Pool B) 2 - 2
30 Jul 2021 AUS v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1
30 Jul 2021 CAN v RSA (Pool B) 4 - 4
30 Jul 2021 JPN v IND (Pool A) 3 - 5
30 Jul 2021 ARG v NZL (Pool A) 4 - 1
30 Jul 2021 20:45 GER v NED (Pool B)
30 Jul 2021 21:15 BEL v GBR (Pool B)
31 JUL 2021 - Rest Day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|22
|9
|13
|13
|2
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|13
|2
|12
|3
|Argentina
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|Spain
|5
|1
|2
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|1
|1
|3
|11
|16
|-5
|4
|6
|Japan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|4
|4
|0
|0
|24
|7
|17
|12
|2
|Germany
|4
|2
|0
|2
|16
|9
|6
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|10
|2
|7
|4
|Great Britain
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|5
|South Africa
|6
|1
|1
|3
|16
|24
|-8
|4
|6
|Canada
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|237
|-18
|1
Women
29 Jul 2021 ESP v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 0
29 Jul 2021 GBR v NED (Pool A) 1 - 0
29 Jul 2021 JPN v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 2
29 Jul 2021 NZL v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 1
30 Jul 2021 RSA v GER (Pool A) 1 - 4
30 Jul 2021 IRL v IND (Pool A) 0 - 1
31 Jul 2021 09:30 CHN v NZL (Pool B)
31 Jul 2021 10:00 JPN v REESP (Pool B)
31 Jul 2021 11:45 ARG v AUS (Pool B)
31 Jul 2021 12:15 IND v RSA (Pool A)
31 Jul 2021 18:30 GER v NED (Pool A)
31 Jul 2021 22:15 IRL v GBR (Pool A
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|12
|2
|Germany
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Great Britain
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Ireland
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|5
|India
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|12
|2
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|3
|New Zealand
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Spain
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|5
|China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|14
|-6
|3
|6
|Japan
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|0