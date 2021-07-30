Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2020 Olympic Games - Day 8

Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
Tokyo (JPN)

All times GMT +9

Men

29 Jul 2021    IND v ARG (Pool A)   3 - 1
29 Jul 2021    BEL v CAN (Pool B)    9 - 1
29 Jul 2021    RSA v GER (Pool B)   4 - 3
29 Jul 2021    NED v GBR  (Pool B)   2 - 2

30 Jul 2021     AUS v ESP (Pool A)        1 - 1
30 Jul 2021    CAN v RSA (Pool B)        4 - 4
30 Jul 2021     JPN v IND (Pool A)           3 - 5
30 Jul 2021     ARG v NZL  (Pool A)        4 - 1
30 Jul 2021 20:45    GER v NED (Pool B)       
30 Jul 2021 21:15  BEL v GBR  (Pool B)

31 JUL 2021 - Rest Day

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Australia 5 4 1 0 22 9 13 13
2 India 5 4 0 1 15 13 2 12
3 Argentina 5 2 1 2 10 11 -1 7
4 Spain 5 1 2 2 9 10 -1 5
5 New Zealand 5 1 1 3 11 16 -5 4
6 Japan 5 0 1 4 10 18 -8 1

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 4 4 0 0 24 7 17 12
2 Germany 4 2 0 2 16 9 6 6
3 Netherlands 4 2 1 1 12 10 2 7
4 Great Britain 4 2 1 1 9 9 0 7
5 South Africa 6 1 1 3 16 24 -8 4
6 Canada 5 0 1 4 9 237 -18 1

Women

29 Jul 2021    ESP v CHN (Pool B)   2 - 0
29 Jul 2021   GBR v NED (Pool A)  1 - 0
29 Jul 2021    JPN v ARG (Pool B)   1 - 2
29 Jul 2021    NZL v AUS (Pool B)   0 - 1

30 Jul 2021    RSA v GER (Pool A)     1 - 4
30 Jul 2021    IRL v IND (Pool A)        0 - 1

31 Jul 2021 09:30         CHN v NZL (Pool B)       
31 Jul 2021 10:00         JPN v REESP (Pool B)       
31 Jul 2021 11:45        ARG v AUS (Pool B)          
31 Jul 2021  12:15        IND v RSA  (Pool A)       
31 Jul 2021 18:30         GER v NED (Pool A)      
31 Jul 2021 22:15        IRL v GBR  (Pool A

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 4 4 0 0 15 1 14 12
2 Germany 4 4 0 0 12 4 8 12
3 Great Britain 4 2 0 2 9 5 4 6
4 Ireland 4 1 0 3 4 9 -5 3
5 India 4 1 0 3 3 11 -8 3
6 South Africa 4 0 0 4 2 15 -13 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Australia 4 4 0 0 11 1 10 12
2 Argentina 4 3 0 1 8 6 2 9
3 New Zealand 4 2 0 2 6 4 2 6
4 Spain 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6
5 China 4 1 0 3 6 14 -6 3
6 Japan 4 0 0 4 5 9 -4 0

FIH Match Centre

