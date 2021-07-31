They did all the work on the field but it took a lot more work off the field to get to the Olympics How crowdfunding helped the South African hockey team compete at Tokyo Olympics



By C.C. Chengappa





Men's team against Great Britain(source- GB Hockey)



It might seem as though all countries are funding their sports team and are taking every possible step to give the best opportunity to their athletes. However, the South African government and sports authority have not done enough for the men's Hockey team. In a story that came to light, it was discovered that the team has been led by a crowdfunding campaign as they did not have enough money to make it to Tokyo. There were several post put up by their coach Garreth Ewing and this was the first call for funding for the team.



