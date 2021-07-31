The former India international stressed that the quarterfinal tie will boil down to the mental strength of each team



By Soham Mukherjee







India men’s hockey team have been drawn against Great Britain in the quarterfinal clash at Tokyo 2020.





Graham Reid’s side finished second in Pool A with four wins and a draw while Great Britain were placed third in Pool B with two wins and as many draws.



Vokkaliga Ramachandra Raghunath, the former India hockey international, stated that Great Britain entered the game against Belgium with a mindset of avoiding a defeat which would have placed them in the fourth position and face an in-form Australian side in the quarterfinal. Belgium and Great Britain’s final group game ended in a 2-2 draw.



“I feel Great Britain didn't want to face Australia. If they had lost, they would have finished fourth. Therefore, they played safe and in the fourth quarter, they hardly attacked. They are happy with India. Both teams will not have any psychological pressure of facing the top two teams. However, India is ahead of them in rankings. It is a golden chance for India to break the jinx and enter the top four. It is time to go for the kill,” Raghunath told Olympics.com.



The 32-year-old pointed out India’s primary weapon in attack has been penalty corners and that will hold the key to unlocking the Great Britain defence. He also vouched for the team to go for an early goal which would force the opposition to not just sit back and look for counterattack and thus, create space for the Indian forwards.



“The match might be decided in penalty corners. Britain will be compact against India. They would not like to open up too much against our forwards. We have skills and can beat them in one-versus-one. An early goal will put us in a comfortable position and also force them to open up.



"Britain will not play the way that they played against Belgium. Penalty corners are our primary weapon and try to get at least two in every quarter. We will not have 25 penetrations; it will be a maximum of 15-17. Now how many penalty corners we get from that will be key,” he explained.



India had as many as 10 debutants in their ranks and Raghunath mentioned that with most of them getting some game-time under their belt coupled with some good performances, India’s confidence will certainly be high going into the quarterfinals. In their final Pool A tie, they defeated hosts Japan 5-3.



“Against Japan, we rotated pretty well. We preserved our energy and yet scored five goals. Gurjant (Singh) getting two goals before the knockouts is another positive. With five games under their belt, they have got the hang of the Olympics. Now there's only one match and you need to put everything in those 60 minutes. The concentration level should be high throughout, as in Olympics, mistakes decide fortunes. Every team in the quarters is good, these minute things make the difference,” he said.



Raghunath, who played 228 games for India, feels that the Indians have adapted well to the humid conditions in Tokyo as they are used to playing in such conditions, unlike Great Britain, who might have a problem or two.



“The quarterfinal will be all about mental strength. Everyone will be fit; everyone knows the strategy and it will come down to which team plays more intelligent hockey. One fraction chance, one mistake and you must make the most of it. These young players have got the taste of success and they will go all for it. Moreover, we are used to playing in high humidity. That is an added bonus for us,” he mentioned.



The Indian men’s hockey team haven’t won a medal at Olympics since Moscow 1980 and Raghunath opined that it’s time to play an attacking brand of hockey in order to progress further and hopefully, end the 41-year wait.



“I could not win an Olympic medal as we lost in the quarterfinals at Rio 2016. This team can fulfill my dream. I keep telling my juniors that they can do it. They just need to play fearless hockey. One Olympic gone, that means half your career is over. Every team has one bad game and that is over for us. There's no looking back now,” he said.



Olympic Channel