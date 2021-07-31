The experienced Vandana Katariya scored thrice against South Africa to keep the Indian women's hockey team in contention for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.



By Md Imtiaz





Vandana Katariya in action against South Africa (Source: Reuters)



The most experienced forward of the Indian woman's hockey team Vandana Katariya became the first women's hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics as India beat South Africa 4-3 in their last Pool A fixture on Saturday.



