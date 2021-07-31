Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sjoerd Marijne: “This is the new India team. They don’t give up”

Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
It was a do or die match. As the clock ticked by, the Indian hockey fans waited with bated breath for a solitary chance, which would sway the game in India’s favour. With less than three minutes for the final hooter, Navneet Kaur’s deflected off Rani cross, scoring the lone goal in the match against Ireland. The goal not only gave the first taste of victory to the women’s team in the Olympics, but kept the quarter-final hopes alive.

