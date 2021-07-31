Mark Geenty





Ella Gunson of New Zealand and Zhang Ying of China compete for the ball. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



New Zealand’s Black Sticks have lurched through to the Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinals despite a third successive defeat in Tokyo.





The world No 6-ranked women’s side lost 3-2 to world No 10 China on Saturday, after losses to Spain and Australia which followed a flying start with victories over Argentina and Japan.



Still, the Black Sticks’ goal difference of plus-1 was enough to see them through ahead of China (minus-7) into Monday’s quarterfinals where they will need a significant lift to progress further.



New Zealand advance as fourth qualifier from pool B which means a daunting quarterfinal against the pool A winner: either The Netherlands or Germany who play each other late on Saturday.



A lively, accurate Chinese side deserved their win, which was sealed with six minutes remaining after Ella Gunson and Rose Keddell scored for New Zealand.



Match statistics told the story of China’s dominance, with 22 shots on goal to New Zealand’s 10, and 13 penalty corners to three.



Again, New Zealand made a sluggish start and China were the better side in the first half with their up-tempo style in the heat, needing a big victory to force their way into playoff contention.





New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon is called on again to repel a China attack. John Minchillo/AP



China had two goals ruled out, one for an incorrect penalty corner and another for hitting the back of the stick.



The Black Sticks struck first, via a simple tap-in from Gunson after Kelsey Smith got the crucial shot in from a penalty corner.



China hit back from a slick penalty corner variation, via captain Liu Meng six minutes before the main break to lock the scores.





The Black Sticks celebrate their first goal against China. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



Into the second half China kept creating chances and were dangerous from penalty corner range. Gunson blocked one shot and China pounced with a reverse stick shot from Chen Yang to put New Zealand behind for the first time, as the umpires ruled it good after a video replay.



Frustration grew among the team in white at the officiating and, finally, they broke out and created a chance. Smith, the most dangerous New Zealand attacker, probed into the circle and the ball fell to Keddell who smashed it home for 2-2 on the stroke of three-quarter time.



They just couldn’t mount any consistent attacks, though, and China kept the pressure on to net a well-taken winner from pinpoint passing. They had another ruled out with two minutes left, and a desperate last Black Sticks attack saw captain Stacey Michelsen’s shot saved.



AT A GLANCE



Olympic women’s hockey, pool B:



China 3 (Liu Meng 24, Chen Yang 37, Liang Meyu 54) Black Sticks 2 (Ella Gunson 20, Rose Keddell 45). HT: 1-1



