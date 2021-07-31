Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Great Britain to face India in quarter-finals after Belgium draw

Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments


Great Britain players celebrate a goal against Belgium. Great Britain finished their five pool games with two wins, two draws and one defeat

Great Britain will face India in the men's hockey quarter-finals in Tokyo after a 2-2 draw with Belgium.



Both sides had already qualified for the last eight going into their last pool game, with world champions Belgium top of Pool B with a 100% record.

GB twice led through Rupert Shipperley and Liam Ansell, only for Tom Boon and Thomas Briels to draw Belgium level.

The two sides were then happy to play out a draw, meaning GB came third in Pool B and avoided in-form Australia.

The Pool A winners will face the Netherlands in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Belgium will take on Spain while Pool B runners-up Germany will play Argentina.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.