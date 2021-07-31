

Great Britain players celebrate a goal against Belgium. Great Britain finished their five pool games with two wins, two draws and one defeat



Great Britain will face India in the men's hockey quarter-finals in Tokyo after a 2-2 draw with Belgium.





Both sides had already qualified for the last eight going into their last pool game, with world champions Belgium top of Pool B with a 100% record.



GB twice led through Rupert Shipperley and Liam Ansell, only for Tom Boon and Thomas Briels to draw Belgium level.



The two sides were then happy to play out a draw, meaning GB came third in Pool B and avoided in-form Australia.



The Pool A winners will face the Netherlands in Sunday's quarter-finals.



Belgium will take on Spain while Pool B runners-up Germany will play Argentina.



