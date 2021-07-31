Brendon Egan





New Zealand’s Kane Russell battles with Argentina's Maico Casella for possession. Tim de Waele/Getty Images



The Black Sticks men's Tokyo Olympics is over after losing to Argentina in their do-or-die final pool game.





Argentina's 4-1 victory on Friday night saw New Zealand finish fifth from six teams in Group A and miss out on the top four and quarterfinals.



The final pool match had everything riding on it with the loser eliminated from the knockout stage of the tournament.



Argentina, the reigning Olympic gold medallists, had struggled in the early pool games, but with their place in the quarterfinals on the line, played their best game of the tournament.



This was New Zealand's third loss from five pool games, mixed in with a 4-3 win over Spain and a draw against Japan, completing a disappointing Olympics campaign.



It signals the end of the road for Black Sticks veterans Shea McAleese and Nick Wilson, who have both stated they will step away after the Olympics. Several other experienced performers could also decide the time is right to finish up.





New Zealand's Kane Russell celebrates his side's opening goal against Argentina. Tim de Waele/Getty Images



Needing a draw or win to advance to the quarterfinals, New Zealand’s task wasn't made any easier with experienced striker Hugo Inglis ruled out for the third straight game with a hamstring injury.



After an even first quarter, where both teams found it tough to break through and create attacking opportunities, New Zealand capitalised from their first penalty corner late in the term.



Kane Russell, who is so dangerous from the set piece, struck with a textbook drag flick to beat Argentine goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi and give New Zealand the lead.



It was New Zealand's eighth penalty corner goal from 26 attempts in Tokyo and Russell’s fifth of the tournament.



Argentina responded, scoring two quick goals either side of the first quarter break to hit the front.



New Zealand’s Dane Lett turned the ball into his own net on the final play of the first quarter from Lucas Martinez’s goal bound shot.



Argentina then had two in three minutes to begin the second quarter with Lucas Vila in the right spot at the right time, getting a goalmouth deflection.



A smart referral from New Zealand denied Argentina a penalty stroke after the umpire initially thought defender Nick Ross had stopped the ball going into the goal with his foot.



New Zealand would have been desperate to score an early second half goal, but weren't helped when they were reduced to 10 players for five minutes.



Captain Blair Tarrant was shown a yellow card for bringing down an Argentine attacker, making the Black Sticks’ challenge even steeper.



Ross defended superbly on the line from an Argentina penalty corner, keeping the ball out with his stick in a goal-saving moment.



A penalty corner from Jose Tolini with two minutes left in the third quarter put New Zealand in a 3-1 hole, leaving them with plenty to do to fight their way back.



New Zealand had a chance to pull a goal back from a penalty corner early in the final quarter, but Russell’s effort was kept out by Vivaldi.



In a desperate attempt to get back into the contest, the Black Sticks pulled goalkeeper Leon Hayward late in the game for an extra attacker.



A last minute goal from Nicolas Keenan into the empty net put an exclamation point on Argentina’s win, booking their spot in the quarterfinals.



AT A GLANCE:



Argentina 4 (Lucas Martinez, Lucas Vila, Jose Tolini, Nicolas Keenan) New Zealand 1 (Kane Russell) HT: 2-1.



