After finishing second in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team achieves its highest-ever ranking in the world.



By Kalptaru Agarwal





Indian men's hockey team (Source: PTI)



The Indian men's hockey team capped off their pool stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics with an exciting 5-3 victory over hosts Japan on Friday. The team that has already moved to the quarterfinals of the Games in Tokyo emerged as the second-best team in the group stages behind Australia.



