Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indian men's hockey team achieves highest-ever world ranking of no.3

Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

After finishing second in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team achieves its highest-ever ranking in the world.

By Kalptaru Agarwal


Indian men's hockey team (Source: PTI)

The Indian men's hockey team capped off their pool stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics with an exciting 5-3 victory over hosts Japan on Friday. The team that has already moved to the quarterfinals of the Games in Tokyo emerged as the second-best team in the group stages behind Australia.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.