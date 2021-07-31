Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat Japan to finish second in Pool A

Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


India’s Manpreet Singh (right) and Japan’s Yuma Nagai vie for the ball during their men’s Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo yesterday. -AFP pic

India completed their men's Olympic Pool A campaign with four wins from five matches after beating Japan 5-3 in an entertaining hockey encounter yesterday.



Japan gave a brave account of themselves, but inexperience saw them on the losing end.

So far, Australia, India and Spain have booked their slots for the quarter-finals from Pool A.

In Pool B, the four quarter-finalists are Belgium, Netherlands, Britain and Germany.

Although India were already assured of a quarter-final berth going into the match against Japan, they did not slow down their momentum.

India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo.

New Straits Times

