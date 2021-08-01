Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women to face world no.1 the Netherlands

Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021
The Black Sticks Women will face world no.1 the Netherlands in their Olympic quarterfinal at 9:30pm (NZ time) tomorrow.



A win in their final pool match yesterday would have seen the Kiwis finish second in Pool B but a 3-2 defeat to China meant the Black Sticks were the last team to qualify from the pool.

New Zealand finished fourth – equal on six points with China but with a much better goal difference of +1 versus China’s -7, after the Chinese had been thrashed 6-0 by Australia earlier in the tournament.

The Netherlands won Pool A with a convincing five victories and will be a tough ask for the Black Sticks who have lost their way after two first-up wins in Tokyo.

