



The Black Sticks Women will face world no.1 the Netherlands in their Olympic quarterfinal at 9:30pm (NZ time) tomorrow.





A win in their final pool match yesterday would have seen the Kiwis finish second in Pool B but a 3-2 defeat to China meant the Black Sticks were the last team to qualify from the pool.



New Zealand finished fourth – equal on six points with China but with a much better goal difference of +1 versus China’s -7, after the Chinese had been thrashed 6-0 by Australia earlier in the tournament.



The Netherlands won Pool A with a convincing five victories and will be a tough ask for the Black Sticks who have lost their way after two first-up wins in Tokyo.



Official Blacksticks site