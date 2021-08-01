



The Hockeyroos will be out to continue their winning run at Tokyo 2020 when they come up against India in a must win Quarter Final at 1pm AEST tomorrow (Monday 2 August) at Oi Stadium.





The Hockeyroos’ five straight wins in the pool matches may have surprised Head Coach Katrina Powell but what has impressed her most is the team’s determination to build on their performance.



Powell, who has combined with fellow Sydney Olympic gold medallist Katie Allen to guide the team in Tokyo, believes this will ensure their continued success in the knockout rounds.



“This group is challenging themselves to be better, to build and improve – that’s what impresses me,” Powell said.



“We take into the quarter finals the recognition of what has been working well for us and what has got us to this point.



“We may not be able to take the points and the goals, but we can take the trust in our way of play. We can take our aggressive attitude towards attack, whilst being solid in defence.



“The positive mentality of going after a game and taking it to the opposition team, plus we have played some good second halves this week, so confidence in our fitness is also there.”



The Hockeyroos go into the match against rising stars India with an historic advantage having won 31 of their 41 matches, claiming six draws and four losses.



India qualified for the quarter finals finishing in fourth place in Pool A with two wins (South Africa, Ireland) and three losses (Netherlands, Great Britain and Germany).



“India are very determined to be successful here, they work really hard and they are a skilful attacking team,” Powell said.



“I think that suits us to play against, but we will definitely have to be on game to make sure we get the better of them.”



Committed defence led by experienced campaigners Edwina Bone, Kate Jenner and goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, as well as impressive Olympic debutant Karri Somerville helped the Hockeyroos concede just one goal in their five pool matches.



“Karri Somerville has been outstanding this tournament and she is one of our younger players and very talented,” Powell said of the 22 year old Western Australian.



“She’s a quiet achiever. When I mentioned to Karri after yesterday’s game that I was pleased with the way she played she almost looked shocked. The maturity, the modesty, the ‘I think I can do better’ mentality she has is really good.”



The winner will take on the winner of the Quarter Final between Germany and Argentina.



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Women’s Hockey Quarter Final

Hockeyroos v India

Monday 2 August 2021

Oi Stadium, Tokyo

Start time: 12pm local (1pm AEST)

Broadcast: LIVE on 7Plus



Hockeyroos v India - Overall Record

Played 41; Hockeyroos 31, Draws 6, India 4

Last time they met

18-Aug-19 Tokyo Test Event (Tokyo)

India 2 (Katariya 36’, Kaur 59’)

Hockeyroos 2 (Nobbs 14’, Stewart 43’)



Hockeyroos squad: 2.Rosie Malone, 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Amy Lawton, 8.Georgia Wilson, 10.Maddy Fitzpatrick, 12.Greta Hayes, 13.Edwina Bone, 14.Steph Kershaw, 15.Kaitlin Nobbs, 18.Jane Claxton, 20.Karri Somerville, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Kate Jenner, 24.Mariah Williams, 26.Emily Chalker, 27.Rachael Lynch (gk), 30.Grace Stewart, 32.Savannah Fitzpatrick



Hockey Australia media release