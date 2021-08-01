Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Road to the quarterfinals for the Indian men's hockey team

Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021
They will be looking to repeat their group stage performances when they face Great Britain today, but how have they managed to reach the quarter finals?

By C.C. Chengappa


Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

India will face Great Britain in the 4th Men's hockey quarter final match that is to be held today. The team has so far been brilliant apart from one bad performance against Australia. We take a look at all the matches they have played till now and the road traversed till the quarter final showdown.

