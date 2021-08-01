

India’s players celebrate scoring against South Africa. PTI



Indian women's hockey team qualified for the Olympics quarterfinals after 41 years after they beat South Africa 4-3 and later defending champions Great Britain blanked Ireland 2-0 to ensure their passage into the knockout stage here today. India finished their Group A league proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa and will now face Pool B toppers Australia in the quarterfinals on Monday. Indian women team's best finish at the Olympics was in Moscow back in 1980 when they reached the semifinals but ended fourth.





While Great Britain's win was required, no one can take away credit from Vandana Kataria, who scored a hat-trick in India's win in a pulsating clash.



Kataria (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Indian woman hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Games. Young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other scorer. South Africa's goals came from Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th).



"Today's game was really tough, South Africa gave us a really good fight. They converted their chances in the circle," skipper Rani said. India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne heaved a sigh of relief but was not happy with the number of goals conceded. "We gave too many goals away, and I think we can score more, that is the main thing. We did what we had to do, we had to win this match, and we did," he said.



