India knock out SA Women's Hockey team in Tokyo

Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

By Zaahier Adams


Celia Seerane of South Africa team in action with Navneet Kaur of India. Photo: Corinna Kern/Reuters

Vandana Katariya scored a sensational hat-trick for Team India to finish off the South Africa's Women's Hockey team's hopes at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday morning.



South Africa fought valiantly with three goals of their own, but Neha Goyal's solitary strike along with Katariya's hat-trick condemned the African champions to a 4-3 defeat.

It was their last Pool A clash of the competition and meant South Africa return winless after five matches.

South Africa and India served up an end-to-end encounter to close out the group stage of Tokyo for both sides. Our ladies fought back three times but just could'nt level for the fourth.

Its been superb being back at the Olympic Games

However, the incessant pressure India extered on the South African goal started to take its toll with Quanita Bobbs and Lilian du Plessis receiving green cards in the third quarter.

India now have an opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals, but first need to wait on the outcome of match between Ireland and Great Britain.

Independent Online

