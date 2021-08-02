



Derek Forsyth has announced his Scotland men’s squad for Eurohockey Championship II to be held in Gniezno, Poland from 11th – 22nd August.





Scotland is aiming to gain a return to the top tier of international hockey while securing a place in the World Cup qualifiers in August.



The Blue Sticks will feature in Pool B alongside Austria, Ukraine and Switzerland. Pool A features Ireland, Italy, Poland and Croatia.



The Scots will get their campaign underway against Ukraine before taking on Austria on day two. After a rest day Scotland will play Switzerland before the latter stages of the tournament.



The squad sees the return of goal-machine Alan Forsyth, fresh from Tokyo, and will see Robbie Croll, Rob Field and Andy McConnell play their first international tournaments in the blue of Scotland. Dan Coultas and Hamish Imrie will both play their first international tournament for Scotland since 2016.



Squad



Tommy Alexander (Uhlenhorst)

Michael Bremner (Uhlenhorst)

Andy Bull (Old Georgians)

Gavin Byers (Grobflottbeker)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Dan Coultas (Watsonians)

Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University)

Rob Field (Holcombe)

David Forrester (Grange)

Alan Forsyth (HGC)

Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst)

Ed Greaves (Teddington)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Hamish Imrie (Royal Antwerp)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon)

Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)



Travelling Reserves



Hamish Galt (Western Wildcats)

Struan Walker (Club an der Alster)



Scottish Hockey Union media release