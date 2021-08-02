Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach women's hockey semis for first time

Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments


India are competing in the women's hockey tournament at the Olympics for only the third time

India claimed a shock 1-0 win over Australia in the women's hockey to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their Olympic history.



Gurjit Kaur scored in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner to give India the lead against the three-time champions at Oi Hockey Stadium.

India then showed their defensive stubbornness to keep out Australia, who are ranked number two in the world.

They will play Argentina in the semis after their 3-0 victory over Germany.

Agustina Albertarrio and Victoria Granatto scored in the second quarter for Argentina before Valentina Raposo wrapped up the win with a goal in the fourth quarter.

India, whose men's team have also reached the semi-finals, and Argentina will be joined in the last four of the women's event by the winners of quarter-finals between Great Britain and Spain and the Netherlands and New Zealand.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.