



Rani Rampal led Indian women's hockey team has created history by defeating Australia for the first time in a big tournament and reaching the Semi final of Tokyo Olympics.





There are many quality stories from The Bridge on this game. Here are the headlines and links to those stories

Chak de! India beat Australia in hockey to reach Semi final of Tokyo Olympics

India rejoices as women's hockey team makes maiden entry into Olympic Semi final



Indian women's hockey team enter Olympic Semi final - Social Media Reactions



Chak De! India dream turns reality: Rani Rampal & co. defeat Australia in hockey



Who is the drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur of the Indian women's hockey team?



The girl whose goal scripted history in the history of India women's hockey to enter in the semis at the Olympics



What is the world rank of the Indian women's hockey team?



Rani Rampal and co. stun the hockey world one more time - make it to an Olympic Semi final



Indian team watched a movie on self-belief before defeating Australia



Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne said that they watched a movie on self-believe to motivate the players for Olympic quarterfinals



Who will the Indian Women's Hockey team face in the semi-finals?



India beat Australia: Is it time to honour Sjoerd Marijne with Dronacharya award?



Goalkeeper Savita Punia who saved 9 shots against Australia initially didn't like Hockey



Savita made some massive saves as India defeated Australia to reach the Semi final for the first time in Olympics