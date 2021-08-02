The Rani Rampal-led India entered the semi-finals after Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal of the quarter-final in the 22nd-minute to stun the Group B toppers.



India stunned three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday to enter the Tokyo Olympics women’s hockey semi-finals.





India, the fourth-placed team in Pool A, overcame the Pool B toppers Australia through Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick in the 22nd minute and held on to their lead for the remainder of the match.



Only participating in its third Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team made it to the semi-finals of the Summer Games for the first time. India had finished 12th and last in Rio 2016 and only a round-robin stage was played at Moscow 1980.



It was the Indian women’s third straight win at Tokyo 2020, having opened their campaign with three straight losses. India had to win their final two group stage matches to make it to the quarters.



On Monday, India did not get outpaced by the famed speed of the Australians and generated several quick counters to keep the opposing defence busy. Even as late as the fourth quarter, the Indians’ fitness levels did not let them down and their concentration in defence did not dip.



The Indian defence led by Deep Grace Ekka and goalkeeper Savita Punia held firm throughout the match, soaking up all the pressure the Australians exerted, and keeping a clean slate across an incredible nine penalty corners.



India had conceded 14 goals to Australia’s one and scored seven compared to the Australians’ 13 in the group stages. And Australia almost scored right in the second minute of the match, but Ambrosia Malone’s shot slammed into the post.



That was the closest Australia would get to a goal in the first quarter, as the Indian women’s hockey team ensured plenty of action happened in the opposite half. Holding on to a slender majority of the possession, India didn’t concede a penalty corner until the fifth minute of the second quarter. And even then, they were able to repeatedly deny Australia.



India had nearly taken the lead in the ninth minute when captain Rani Rampal’s deflection off a cross hit the inner part of the Australian left post.



Australia kept threatening now and then, a Brooke Peris strike going just wide of the right Indian post.



But it was India who would go on the scoreboard first, as Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick found its mark in the 22nd minute off the Indians’ very first penalty corner. It was Gurjit’s first goal of the tournament following a struggle to fire the drag-flicks in the group stage.



Australia had earned more penalty corners, had more circle penetrations and had taken more shots on goal but India held on to their advantage in the first half.



In the third quarter, the Indian defence withstood the charge of the Australians as they pressed harder, making regular inroads into the Indian circle.



Having absorbed that pressure, India regained some momentum late into the third quarter. Navneet Kaur dribbled her way into the circle for a wide attempt, and Rani Rampal’s tap off a cross looped to the right of the Australian goal. India’s lead was still intact going into the final quarter.



With just over eight minutes to go in the match, Australia pushed for two more penalty corners, and two more still with a couple of minutes left. But the Indians were just not going to relent and had more than earned their historic semi-final spot at Tokyo 2020 after a 6-1 loss to the Australians in Rio 2016.



