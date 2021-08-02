Catriona Dixon







HOCKEY: The Hockeyroos' dream of an Olympic medal has been shattered by an unheralded but tenacious India in the biggest upset of the Tokyo 2020 Women's Hockey Tournament.



Undefeated in the preliminary matches, and having conceded just one goal from five outings, the world number two side was knocked out of the Games in a 1-0 result.



The victory was like no other for the world number nine team who claimed the biggest scalp of their three Olympic campaigns and secured only their fifth win from 42 international match-ups against the highly-fancied Australians.



India won just two of their pool matches in Tokyo to secure a place in the Knockout Stage, finishing fourth in their group, in a stark improvement from the 2016 Games where they finished last.



Despite dominating possession and boasting 14 shots on goal including five penalty corners, compared to India's five attempts and one corner, the Australians failed to put themselves on the scoreboard in what was a match full of missed opportunities.



The result was a painful reminder of the Rio Olympics where they were knocked-out by New Zealand in the quarter finals to finish sixth overall.







Head Coach Katrina Powell said her side had left their assault too late after being "on the back foot" to the skilful and fast-paced India in the first half of the match.



"Totally gutted. India are obviously a very good team, very skilful, very fast and were ready for us today," she said.



"I felt like we were ready to go, ready to play…it just wasn't our day.



"Wins can mask sometimes what is going on, but we created a lot of opportunities today, so we do only have ourselves to blame.



"The future of the Hockeyroos is very exciting. The resilience the athletes have shown to get to this point, the way they played, the way they have showed up is a credit to them."



The Hockeyroos had three unsuccessful attempts on India's goal in the first quarter despite positive playmaking by Rosie Malone, Brooke Peris and Grace Stewart.



Committed goalkeeping by Rachael Lynch, which saw a physical one-on-one defensive tackle with Sharmila Devi, along with a deflect off the goal post from Vandana Katariya kept the Indian attackers scoreless at end of the first quarter.



Two-time Olympian Gurjit Kaur then put India in front in the 22nd minute with a lethal drag flick from a penalty corner to claim what was only the second goal against the Australians for the tournament.



The Hockeyroos were relentless in attack with Emily Chalker, Amy Lawton and Malone continuing to press their opponent's goal circle but despite seven attempts on goal in the opening half they remained scoreless at the 30-minute mark.



Australia dominated with the ball in the third quarter but despite opportunities by Savannah Fitzpatrick and two penalty corners, they failed to penetrate the Indian goal line.



In what was a do-or-die final quarter, the Hockeyroos missed four penalty corner opportunities, including one in the final three minutes of the match, to bow out of the competition.



Two-time Olympian Edwina Bone complimented her opponents on their performance, saying the difference was India's ability to consolidate their penalty corner opportunity.



"There are all sorts of emotions going on, disappointment, but I'm still really proud of the way we played today," Bone said, also highlighting the leadership of Powell.



"Our game plan didn't change, we came in with lots of momentum, we created lots of opportunities and unfortunately that's how sport goes sometimes, it can be cruel. Today wasn't our day.



"We had a plan against their defence and we executed what we wanted to, that final execution of putting the ball into the back of the net just wasn't there."



India now faces Argentina for a place in the gold medal match, while the Hockeyroos return home to Australia to lament their missed opportunity.



Match Details

Hockeyroos 0

India 1 (Gurjit Kaur 22')

@ Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo



Hockeyroos: 2.Rosie Malone, 3.Brooke Peris, 4.Amy Lawton, 10.Maddy Fitzpatrick, 13.Edwina Bone (c), 14.Steph Kershaw, 15.Kaitlin Nobbs, 18.Jane Claxton, 20.Karri Somerville, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Kate Jenner, 24.Mariah Williams, 26.Emily Chalker, 27.Rachael Lynch (gk), 30.Grace Stewart, 32.Savannah Fitzpatrick



Hockey Australia media release

