The former India hockey international hailed the attacking performance against Great Britain



By Soham Mukherjee







Indian men’s hockey team will compete in the semi-finals for the very first time at the Olympics after 17861 days after they defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-final on Sunday.





Goals from Dilpreet Singh (7’), Gurjant Singh (15’), and Hardik Singh (57’) helped Graham Reid’s side get over the line against Great Britain for whom Samuel Ward (45’) managed to pull one back. Interestingly, all the three strikes scored by the Men in Blue were field goals and India didn’t have to rely on penalty corners, which has often been the norm.



“It was high time that the forwards had stepped up and they did not disappoint. We did not get many penalty corners today and so it became more important for the strikers to be in form. They proved their mettle today. Taking the lead was another advantage and then the quick second goal.



"I knew that as the match would progress, there would be holes at the back, and we would get an opportunity to score. That's exactly what happened. But you should give credit to Hardik Singh (third goal) as well. It was a world class goal,” VR Raghunath spoke to Olympics.com in the aftermath of the thrilling 3-1 win.



The 32-year-old, who has played 228 international games for India, hailed PR Sreejesh for once again being a thorn for the opposition as he made some important saves. Raghunath, however, pointed out that skipper Manpreet Singh’s yellow which resulted in India being down to 10-men is something that must be avoided as otherwise, India may have to pay a heavy price.



“Once again the hero at the back was Sreejesh. He saved numerous goals. What a tournament he is having. The only blip was Manpreet's yellow. That kind of mistake should not be repeated at any cost against Belgium. Even after playing with 10-men, we held our fort when Great Britain were firing on all cylinders,” said the Arjuna award winner.



Up next are Belgium, who are ranked number two in the world, on Tuesday in what promises to be an enthralling affair. The Belgians registered a 3-1 win over Spain to progress into the semi-final. Raghunath suggested that the key against Belgium is to make a bright start and convert the goal-scoring opportunities as it will be a high-pressure game.



“We created history today. And I am confident that there is more history to be made. Belgium will not take us lightly. They will also first look to avoid conceding and remain compact at the back. It will be an exciting challenge for us. Whatever they played before doesn't matter in a semi-final. It is a new game, a high-pressure match, and there will be nerves. We will get three-to-four opportunities and we must convert. The chances were taken and that put pressure on Britain right from the first. If we get a bright start against Belgium, we will be in the final,” observed Raghunath.



Olympic Channel