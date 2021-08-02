Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain lose 3-1 to India in men's hockey quarter-finals

Published on Monday, 02 August 2021
Great Britain missed out on a place in the men's Olympic hockey semi-finals as they lost 3-1 to India.



Danny Kerry's side went a goal down on seven minutes when some sloppy defence let Dilpreet Singh in.

India added a second early in the second quarter through Gurjant Singh.

Sam Ward pulled one back with seconds left in the third quarter and although GB pressed, Hardik Singh scored three minutes from time to make the game safe for India.

India, who will face Belgium in the last four, are historically the most successful team in Olympic hockey history, but the last of their eight golds came back in 1980.

Australia will take on Germany in the other semi-final.

BBC Sport

