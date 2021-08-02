



The Indian men's hockey team reach the semi final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter final on Sunday. India Hockey Men Team

There are many quality stories from The Bridge on this game. Here are the headlines and links to those stories

Indian hockey team reach Semi-final of the Olympics after 49 years



The Indian men's hockey team reach the semi final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter final on Sunday. India Hockey Men Team



Young Indian strikers propel team into historic Semi final



A brief overview of the manner in which the young Indian forwards came into their own in the Olympic quarterfinal



Road to the semi-finals for the Indian men's hockey team



It wasn't just 6 matches, it was a wait of 49 years and the big day is finally here after a long long time



"Indian hockey team almost killed themselves for this win" — Captain Manpreet Singh



Manpreet lauds commitment of side, says players "almost killed themselves" in pursuit of a win



Who is the coach of the Indian men's hockey team?



While India is slowly reclaiming its lost glory in hockey back, do you know under whose guidance is the team doing it? Graham Reid



Fans fall in love with the Indian hockey team again as they reach semis



India's entry into the Olympic Semi final after 49 years makes fans fall in love with hockey again



5 best players in the Indian hockey team



As the Indian hockey team edges closer to a possible podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, here we take a look at the five best players in the team.



Manpreet and co. herald a new resurgence of Indian hockey with historic quarterfinal win



A brief overview of the significance of India's quarterfinal win in Tokyo 2020



What happened when the Indian team was in semifinals of Olympics the last time?



The story behind the Indian men's hockey team's last semifinal appearance at the 1972 Munich Olympics.



Fake News Buster: Why is this India's first Olympic semifinal in 49 years and not 41?



The burning question is doing the rounds on social media and we analyse this intriguing stat regarding India's Hockey team



India into the Semi final — Why it's the greatest moment to cherish



The Indian men's hockey team has created a historic performance making it through to the Semi final of Tokyo Olympics.



Whom will the Indian team face in Semi-final of Tokyo Olympics?



Having beaten Great Britain, India will now take on Belgium in the semi-final to be held on 3rd August