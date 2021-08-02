Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2020 Olympic Games - Day 11

Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
Tokyo (JPN)

All times GMT +9

Men's Quarter-finals

01 Aug 2021     GER v ARG   3 - 1
01 Aug 2021     AUS v NED   2 - 2 Shoot out. 3/3 - 0/3
01 Aug 2021     BEL v ESP   3 - 1
01 Aug 2021     IND v GBR    3 - 1

Semi FInals

3 Aug 2021   10:30   BEL v IND
3 Aug 2021   19:00   GER v AUS

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Australia 5 4 1 0 22 9 13 13
2 India 5 4 0 1 15 13 2 12
3 Argentina 5 2 1 2 10 11 -1 7
4 Spain 5 1 2 2 9 10 -1 5
5 New Zealand 5 1 1 3 11 16 -5 4
6 Japan 5 0 1 4 10 18 -8 1

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 5 4 1 0 26 9 17 13
2 Germany 5 3 0 2 19 10 9 9
3 Netherlands 5 2 1 2 13 13 0 7
4 Great Britain 5 2 2 1 11 11 0 8
5 South Africa 6 1 1 3 16 24 -8 4
6 Canada 5 0 1 4 9 27 -18 1

Women's Quarter-finals
    
02 Aug 2021     GER v ARG   0 - 3
02 Aug 2021     AUS v IND     0  - 1
02 Aug 2021     NED v NZL    3 - 0
02 Aug 2021     ESP v GBR 0 - 0 Q1

Semi Finals

4 Aug 2021  ARG v IND
4 Aug 2021  NED v ?

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 5 5 0 0 18 2 16 15
2 Germany 5 4 0 1 13 7 6 12
3 Great Britain 5 3 0 2 11 5 6 9
4 India 5 2 0 3 7 14 -7 6
5 Ireland 5 1 0 3 4 11 -7 3
6 South Africa 5 0 0 5 5 19 -14 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Australia 5 5 0 0 13 1 12 15
2 Argentina 5 3 0 2 8 8 0 9
3 Spain 5 3 0 2 9 8 -1 9
4 New Zealand 5 2 0 3 8 7 1 6
5 China 5 2 0 3 9 16 -7 6
6 Japan 5 0 0 5 6 13 -7 0

FIH Match Centre

