by Nigel Simon





Freshmen Kaitlyn Olton, right, and Saarah Olton of Long Island University with their sister Samantha Olton of Saint Francis University pose for a photo after their teams encounter on Saturday



The trio of Olton sisters, Samantha, Saarah and Kaitlyn have been named in an 18-member team by coach Dwain Quan Chan to represent T&T at the upcoming Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship.





The tournament will be played in Santiago, Chile from August 21-28 and will act as the qualification competition for the 2021 Junior World Cup at the end of this year.



At the one-week competition from which the top-two teams will qualify to the World Cup, sixth-ranked T&T, will contest the round-robin Pool B with Chile (3rd), and USA (2nd while top-seeded Argentina, Canada (4th), and Uruguay (5th) are in Pool A.



The Olton-sisters are all currently-based in the USA at Long Island University (LIU) with former Holy Name Convent (PoS) duo, Saarah and Kaitlyn being joined this year by St Francis University-transfer ex-Providence Girls High School student Samantha, all of whom have played at the senior national level as well.



In addition to the trio, former South East Port-of-Spain standout forward, Felicia King who also attends LIU has played at the senior level along with Shaniah De Freitas helping to forma a solid core to work around for coach Quan Chan, a former national indoor and outdoor player.



The team is expected to leave for Chile on August 15 but before that they will continue their preparations with training sessions at the newly relayed astro turf hockey surface at the St James Police Barracks Training Ground on Mondays (4.30–6.30pm), Wednesdays (4.30–6.30pm), and Saturdays (7-9 am), and (4.30-6.30pm).



The Trinidad Guardian