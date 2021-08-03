EuroHockey Championship III Men 2021
Lousada, Portugal
Times GMT +1
1 Aug 2021 BLR v TUR (Pool A) 2 - 2
1 Aug 2021 CZE v SVK (Pool B) 7 - 0
1 Aug 2021 POR v LTU (Pool B) 3 - 0
2 Aug 2021 TUR v MLT (Pool A) 3 - 0
3 Aug 2021 16:45 SVK v LTU (Pool B)
3 Aug 2021 19:00 POR v CZE (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Malta
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0