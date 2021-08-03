Catriona Dixon







THE Kookaburras go into their sudden death semi-final against four-time Olympic champions Germany battle-hardened and with enormous belief after their epic quarter-final victory over the Netherlands.





Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch believes the encounter against the Dutch – and hard-fought round clashes with New Zealand and Spain – has given his team much-needed match play after a limited preparation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



To make the gold medal play-off and be a chance of winning just Australia's second Olympic gold medal in men's hockey, the Kookaburras must beat a confident German side who accounted for reigning Olympic Champions Argentina 3-1.



"Our last three matches have been quite difficult," Batch said.



"The quarter final was a tight tussle right the way through, it does prepare you well for the semi-final because you have to come up with solutions all the time.



"Everyone wants to win by four goals and have an easy game, but I think the preparation we have had particularly in the quarter final will hold us in good stead for the semi."



Co-captain Aran Zalewski will celebrate his 200th outing for the Kookaburras in the semi-final. The 30-year old's experience, strategic play and calm leadership an integral part in the Kookaburras' standing and success.







There is no question the Germans will put pressure on goalkeeper Andrew Charter and the Aussie defence after scoring all three of their quarter final goals against Argentina from penalty corners.



The significance of this threat is illustrated by the fact Australia conceded eight penalty corners in their quarter final.



However, it was the way the Kookaburras responded under pressure that has the world number one team confident in their ability to achieve Olympic success.



"The quarter final match has consolidated the belief in the group…we are very resilient," Batch said.



"We didn't get the job done in normal time, but we executed our shoot-outs really well. We have confidence in both attack and defence.



"Germany are very confident with their shoot-outs, so if it goes that way, we will be very competitive.



"We need to tighten up our defensive penalty corners, likewise we need to create some more opportunities to score."



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Men's Hockey Semi Final

Kookaburras v Germany

Tuesday 3 August 2021

Oi Stadium, Tokyo

Start time: 7:00pm local (8:00pm AEST)

Broadcast: LIVE on 7Plus

Kookaburras v Germany – Overall Record

Played 108; Kookaburras 46, Draws 16, Germany 46



Last time they met

16-Jun-19 FIH Pro League (Krefeld, Germany)

Germany 1 (Miltkau 59')

Kookaburras 2 (Craig 42', Govers 52')



Kookaburras squad: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 2.Tom Craig, 5.Tom Wickham, 6.Matthew Dawson, 10.Josh Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 12.Jake Whetton, 13.Blake Govers, 14.Dylan Martin, 15.Josh Simmonds, 16.Tim Howard, 17.Aran Zalewski, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Daniel Beale, 25.Trent Mitton, 29.Tim Brand, 30.Andrew Charter (gk), 32.Jeremy Hayward



Hockey Australia media release