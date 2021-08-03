India still has a chance at the medal as they will play for the bronze on Thursday.





Hockey India Twitter



The Indian men's hockey team, who had created history and entering the semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw them lose 2-5 against Belgium at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Japan.





With this loss, World No. 2 Belgium progress to the final and will play for the gold but India still have a chance at the medal as they will play for the bronze. The clash for third place will take place on Thursday



India have scored 2 goals while Belgium are on the lead with five goals to their name. India had conceded their fourth through a penalty stroke by Alexander Hendrickx, who also completed a hat-trick.



Earlier, Belgium had equalised in the second quarter to make it 2:2. Indian had ended the first quarter as they turned it around with two goals after conceding an early strike.



Loick Luypaert had scored for Belgium through a penalty corner while Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh got the required goals for India.



As India men's hockey team suffered a defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is proud of what Manpreet and his boys have been able to achieve.



"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," tweeted Modi.



They had earlier defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarter-final match to qualify for the semifinals. India scored three field goals courtesy of Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th), and Hardik Singh (57th).



India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals had come way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.



The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in the 1972 Munich Games. They had lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.



