The Indian hockey team lost 5-2 to the reigning world champions. India will now play the bronze medal match next on Thursday. Belgium progress to the gold medal match.



India stayed equal with Belgium for three quarters in the Tokyo Olympics semi-final before the World Cup champions broke through in the fourth to hand Manpreet Singh’s side a 5-2 defeat at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.





With it, the Indian men’s hockey team’s hopes of winning a gold medal for the first time in 41 years was crushed. India last won a gold, also their last Olympic hockey medal, at the Moscow 1980 Games.



India, however, still have a chance to win a medal at Tokyo 2020. They will play the bronze medal match next against the loser of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany that will be held later in the day.



Rio 2016 silver medallists Belgium will now play for the gold medal.



Drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx scored a hat-trick for Belgium (19th, 49th and 53rd minute). Loick Luypaert (2nd minute) and John-John Dohmen (60th minute) hit the board as well.



Harmanpreet Singh (7th minute) and Mandeep Singh (9th minute) scored the goals for India in the semi-final.



The Indians lost steam eventually in a match that saw four goals in the first half alone at a draining pace in the Tokyo heat. Belgium earned a staggering 14 penalty corners and gave away just five as India were found wanting at both ends of the goal despite generating several chances.



Belgium struck as soon as the second minute off their first penalty corner, Loick Luypaert’s drag-flick flying flat to the left of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.



Within minutes, though, India would go 2-1 ahead. Harmanpreet Singh converted their second penalty corner in the 7th minute after the first wasn’t stopped cleanly.



Next came a stunner of a trap from Mandeep Singh, who lunged to his left away from goal in the circle to stop a bullet of a cross. Mandeep then had enough control to not lose his balance, whirl around, get clear of a defender and fire a reverse hit to send India into the lead.



India kept pressing, earning their third penalty corner only for Rupinder Pal Singh’s shot to be saved. Having lost their early momentum, it was Belgium’s turn to push for the equaliser but India held out in the remainder of the first quarter.



Belgium were unrelenting with three successive penalty corners early in the second quarter, and India were a man down in defending them when Rupinder was sent to the centre for having broken line early. However, the rest of the Indian hockey team’s defence would hold firm.



But there was absolutely no let-up from the Belgians, who levelled 2-2 by a drag-flick from Alexander Hendrickx off their sixth penalty corner in the 19th minute.



India were switching flanks constantly and trying for deflections with long hits from the centre but the Belgian defence was sharp. The Indians continued to surge into the circle, Mandeep creating a couple of chances with sharp bursts and short crosses. However, the Indian men’s hockey team couldn’t find the finish.



Belgium countered for yet another penalty corner to be denied by the courage of Amit Rohidas. Both teams had opportunities at the stroke of half-time. Harmanpreet’s drag-flick off India’s fourth penalty corner went wide and Belgium’s shot flew over the goal with just seconds left.



The furious pace of the match wouldn’t flag as the third quarter began. Mandeep was still managing to threaten with his deep runs but the Belgian last line wasn’t getting breached.



India were handed an opening when Sumit was pushed down in the circle. They couldn’t make anything of their fifth penalty corner, though.



Belgium attacked with unceasing pressure late in the third. The Indian back line, although slowing down, was able to somehow maintain the deadlock.



Both sides strung together dangerous moves early in the fourth, even as Manpreet Singh was handed a green card. Belgium instantly came harder, and their third consecutive penalty corner finally put them 3-2 in front, courtesy Hendrickx in the 49th minute.



The dam had been breached. India were now losing possession in their half and leaking a flood of penalty corners. The Indian defence was getting battered with Belgian drag-flicks. It was a matter of time before serious damage was caused; a penalty stroke was awarded after a defender came in the way of a goal-bound hit. Hendrickx opened up a 4-2 advantage with just seven minutes to go.



John-John Dohmen would add a late, unhindered fifth as India had taken PR Sreejesh off for an extra man upfront.



