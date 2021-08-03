



India's dream of going to the Tokyo Olympics final was foiled by Belgium after the men's team suffered a 2-5 defeat.





India lose to Belgium in Semi-final, to play for the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics



Road to the bronze medal match for the Indian men's hockey team



India still has a shot at winning a medal as they will take on the loser of Australia- Germany on August 5th



Why a bronze medal would still be historic for the Indian hockey team?



The Indian men's hockey team lose out to Belgium in the semifinals and will now play for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics Indian Hockey Mens Team at the Tokyo Olympics



Despite semifinal loss, Manpreet Singh's India deserve just as much as the heroes of Moscow 1980



A brief analysis of why the present Indian team deserve to be placed on par with the gold-medal winning team of Moscow 1980



We should win a bronze medal for the nation — India's captain Manpreet Singh



The Indian hockey team lost to Belgium in the Olympic semifinals nut, the team now focus on winning the bronze medal



India's leading goalscorer Harmanpreet Singh attributes his power to driving tractor



Harmanpreet Singh has so far netted five goals for India through his powerful drag flicks at the Tokyo Olympics.