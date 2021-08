S2H Team







Belgium once again proved to be India’s Olympic stumbling block, winning the semifinal in Tokyo 5-2 at the Oi Stadium on Tuesday with drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx’s hat-trick being the highlight. The Red Lions, who beat India 3-1 in a Rio 2016 quarterfinal, needed a trigger to run away with the match when the score was 2-2 going into the fourth and final quarter.