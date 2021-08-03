Great Britain goalkeeper Maddie Hinch repeated her Rio 2016 heroics, saving all four of Spain's attempts in a shootout to secure the defending champions' place in the semi-finals.





GB's Hannah Martin and Sarah Jones both found the target to win the shootout 2-0 after the score was 2-2 at full-time.



They will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals - the opponents they beat to claim gold in Rio.



Argentina and India are in Wednesday's other semi-final.



Hinch saved all four of the Netherlands' shootout efforts to claim Great Britain's first Olympic hockey gold in Rio, but a much-changed side lost 1-0 to the Dutch in the Tokyo 2020 pool stage.



Team-mate Lily Owsley described Hinch as a "big-game keeper" after the quarter-final win, and Hinch added "you shouldn't fear" shootouts.



"It's just a chance for you to do your part," said the 32-year-old.



"I didn't fear it today, I felt ready. I'm quietly confident in my ability to do it, but it doesn't always go like that."



Martin put GB ahead in the second quarter with a superb individual effort, before Spain's Belen Iglesias Marcos equalised.



Grace Balsdon once against gave the defending champions the advantage with a powerful shot from a penalty corner before Spain's Berta Bonastre Peremateu levelled things again with nine minutes left to play.



Earlier on Monday, India claimed a shock 1-0 win over Australia to reach the semi-finals for the first time, while Argentina beat Germany 3-0.



The Netherlands advanced to the last four with a 3-0 victory against New Zealand.



Owsley said "we're here to cause some upsets" before Wednesday's semi-final, and responded to those who have criticised some of the side's poor performances between Olympics.



"The more people that write us off, the better - we'll show them," she added.



"We've had a rocky few years - I know everyone's gone through the pandemic - we only got [head coach] Mark [Hager] in a few years ago so it's been a real rebuilding process and it's taken us a bit of time.



"Now we're playing a nice game of hockey, we've got that attacking flair, but we've also got the 'British Bulldog' side back. It's really exciting times and I think this is the best we've played in a long time."



