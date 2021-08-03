By Christopher Reive



The Black Sticks women have been knocked out of the Olympic Games, being stifled 3-0 by the Netherlands in their quarter-final match-up.



Drawing the world's No1-ranked side in their first knockout match, the New Zealand side were pushed from start to finish, with the Netherlands playing a possession-heavy style of hockey to force their counterparts to work and tire in the Tokyo heat.



As has been a factor in a number of sports at these Olympic Games, the 30C heat appeared to take its toll on the Kiwis. The Dutch side passed the ball around with precision and had plenty of flow about their attacking play. The Netherlands weren't trying to force anything, but trusted in their ability to maintain possession and open up holes in the opposition defensive system.



That approach had positive results early on as the Dutch side found their way into the circle often and launched shots at goal.



The pressure was eventually reflected on the scoreboard when a quick free hit taken deep in their own half launched a counter attack, and the ball was sent into the circle for Lidewij Marsia Maria Welten to tap home ahead of the stick of goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon.



While the final score was a fair reflection on the match, the way the second and third goals came were a bit unlucky for the New Zealand side.



The New Zealand Herald