Once more The Bridge has any quality articles on the reactions to the Indian Women's entry into the Semis. Here are direct links to the stories.



Coach Sjoerd Marijne's journey from rank outsider to Hockey India insider



A brief overview of the journey of Sjoerd Marijne, coach of the Indian women's hockey team



Hockey player's parents arrange generator to watch their daughter defeat Australia



Olympian Salima's hometown celebrated after the Indian women's hockey team emerged victorious against Australia



A look at Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to the Semi-final



Indian Women's Hockey team scripted history, as they progressed into the Semi final at Tokyo Olympics.



Sreejesh and Savita - Saviours of Indian hockey at the grandest stage of the world



Standing ground firmly and saving the Indian hockey team from multiple attacks, the goalkeepers of the two sides - Sreejesh and Savita are the real saviours.