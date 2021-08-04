



Scotland’s men have announced their squad for the EuroHockey Championships II taking place in Poland from 11-22 August.





The team will be aiming to achieve promotion back to the top tier for the 2023 Europeans, having unfortunately suffered relegation two years ago.



Alan Forsyth – a travelling reserve for Great Britain at the Tokyo Games – will participate in an exciting squad featuring several experienced campaigners and some who will be making their major tournament debut.



Current GB Men’s Elite Development Programme (EDP) members Callum Mackenzie and Andy McConnell are including alongside Cameron Golden, who won gold with Great Britain’s U21s at the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup and a silver the year before. Lee Morton – who made four appearances for Great Britain between 2018-2019 – is also named in a squad boasting lots of exciting attacking talent.



The second highest ranked team in the competition, a place in the final will secure their place in the top tier EuroHockey Championships in two years’ time. But they will want to replicate the amazing gold medal they won in this tournament back in Scotland in 2017.



Scotland begin their campaign against Ukraine on 15 August before facing Austria the following day. They close out their group against Switzerland on 18 August, with the semi-finals being played on 20 August and the medal matches the following day.



Tommy Alexander (Uhlenhorst)

Michael Bremner (Uhlenhorst)

Andy Bull (Old Georgians)

Gavin Byers (Grobflottbeker)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Dan Coultas (Watsonians)

Robbie Croll (Edinburgh University)

Rob Field (Holcombe)

David Forrester (Grange)

Alan Forsyth (HGC)

Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorst)

Ed Greaves (Teddington)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Hamish Imrie (Royal Antwerp)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon)

Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)



Travelling reserves



Hamish Galt (Western Wildcats)

Struan Walker (Club an der Alster)



Great Britain Hockey media release