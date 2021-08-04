The third day, which was again sunny, started with continue of the suspended match between Switzerland and Portugal.





Switzerland v Portugal 1 – 0



Both teams had won one pool game on day 2, so the match started interesting and pretty intense. In the 2nd quarter Switzerland ladies got the opportunity to make their first penalty corner and again, Elena Trösch, ended with a goal and lead the team to victory.



The Portuguese didn’t give up, defenders worked hard the entire match and tried to make long passes to attackers to score a quick goal. Unfortunately, attackers didn’t score, and the Portugal team had to realize, that today Switzerland ladies were stronger. Final result 1 – 0.



Croatia v Ukraine 0 – 10



The first match for Croatia and the second match for Ukraine starts the same as Ukraine – Slovenia, tactical preparation, ‘one touch’ game, and quick goal in the first minute, which scored one of the best-skilled players of the tournament, Yuliia Shevchenko. Croatia team squad are very young, but ladies trying their best to improve for Ukraine – this will be not an easy game. 1st quarter wasn’t so easy, but then Ukrainian ladies took full speed, and the final result 10 – 0. Goals scored: 3 goals (Shevchenko Yuliia), 2 goals (VOIEVODA Anastasiia), 1 goal (Moroz Yevheniia, Leonova Karyna, Shokalenko Kateryna, Kurovska Anna, Rudychenko Valeriia).



Erhard Hiessmayr, Technical delegate of EuroHockey Championship III, Women said he is happy to be here: “The hosts, as always, did a great job that teams, officials, volunteers, fans can join hockey again. A huge thank you to the Slovenian Hockey Federation which is hosting the EHF event, following all Covid-19 regulations in order to keep the tournament safe.”



Follow the games here:



Eurohockey