Day 3, 3 August 2021



Slovakia v Lithuania 1-2



The 3rd day of the EuroHockey Championship III in Lousada (POR) meant the 2nd day of pool B matches starting with Slovakia vs Lithuania.





A 7th minute PC goal by Julius BANDZIULIS put the Baltic nation in front, but 5 minutes later the Slovak striker Tomáš ROMANEC equalized, also via a penalty corner. The 2nd quarter was equal, but no goals were made. The 3rd quarter clearly was to the Lithuanians getting multiple chances and penalty corners. Eventually, Zygimantas BALSIUKAS converted a penalty stroke given due to a foot on the goal line; 1-2 to Lithuania. In the dying seconds of the 3rd quarter, Slovakia got the chance to equal the score, but their PC failed.



The last quarter went quickly from left to right with some chances for both teams. The Slovak defense was tested every time by 2 youngsters from Lithuania, Renaldas KAZRAGIS and Rafal STANKEVIČ (who also presented Lithuania last week in the EuroHockey U18 Championship III in Zagreb (CRO)), but no more goals were scored. Where the same match 2 years ago in Gibraltar (EHC III) ended in a 2-1 win to Slovakia, now the score was the other way around: 1-2 to Lithuania.



Portugal v Czech Republic 1-2



Portugal vs the Czech Republic was the last match of Day 3. Both teams had won their 1st game so a win would give them a good option to reach the semi-finals.



Jan ŽELEZNÝ put the Czechs in front in the 4th minute after a nice attack via the right side. Afonso CARAMALHO was able to equalize some minutes later when he was left unmarked just in front of Czech Goalkeeper Petr VĚTROVSKY to deflect the ball, scoring the 1-1.



In the 36th minute, Tomas PROCHÁZKA scored via a penalty stroke when a PC was stopped on the goal line by a defender. The rest of the 3rd quarter showed some chances for both teams, but goalkeepers Andre ROMARIZ and Vojtěch PAŽITKA (who defended the Czech goal in the 2nd half) were not outwitted.



In the last quarter, it became a tense game as both teams went for it: the Czech Republic to extend their lead and Portugal to equalize. No more goals were scored meaning the Czech Republic won the game 1-2. They are in the lead in Pool B now with 6 points, but nothing has been decided yet.



Watch all the games live (or VOD) on www.eurohockeytv.org



Eurohockey