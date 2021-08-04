Day 2, 2 August 2021



Only 1 match today here in Lousada (POR) during the EuroHockey Championship III; Pool A match Turkey vs Malta. For the Maltese side, it means their 1st match of the event. Malta was due to play in (and host) the EuroHockey Championship IV in Kordin (MLT), but due to several participants withdrawing and the strict Covid19 rules in Malta, that event was canceled. As Malta was the highest team in the nation’s ranking after the 2019 events and because there was a vacancy in the event in Lousada, they were asked to participate at a level higher. Malta kindly accepted this opportunity. In 2019 the Mediterranean island got relegated during the EuroHockey Championship III which took place in Gibraltar so they have another chance to shine on this level.





Turkey v Malta 3-0



Malta started today with 3 players (Karl CHIRCOP, Charlo SAMMUT, Clayton GATT) playing their first international game for their country. Moreover, Malta plays with 12 out of their 18 players who were also there 2 years ago.



The Turkish team has 1 youngster in their team, İsa BAKAR, who also played in Vienna (AUT) last week in the EuroHockey U18 Championship II. They have 10 players in the squad who were also present in the tournament 2 years back.



The 1st quarter went from left to right with both teams getting a few chances. Slowly the Turkish side got the better hand and in the 7th minute, they took the lead via a penalty corner drag-flick of Mehmet DEMIREL. Shortly after the start of the 2nd quarter, a nice attack was finished by Vakif KILINC meaning 2-0.



The 2nd half started with a brilliant backhand cross by Christ AGIUS from Malta, but the tip-in was just on the wrong side of the post. On the other side, an open chance for Yaşar YILMAZ but also this ball went wide. In the 36th minute again Vakif KILINC with a hard strike making it 3-0. A few more chances for both sides, but no more goals were scored.



In 2019 in Gibraltar this game ended in 1-1, this time 3-0 to Turkey.



You can follow all the games live or watch them back on www.eurohockeytv.org



