EuroHockey Championship III Women 2021 - Day 3
Lipovci, Slovenia
All Times GMT +1
3 Aug 2021 SUI v POR (Pool B) 1 - 0
3 Aug 2021 CRO v UKR (Pool A) 0 - 10
4 Aug 2021 12:30 TUR v POR (Pool B)
4 Aug 2021 14:45 SVK v SUI (Pool B)
4 Aug 2021 17:00 SLO v CRO (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|0
|24
|6
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|3
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|-14
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Turkey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|3
|3
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|-14
|0