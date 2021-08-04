EuroHockey Championship III Men 2021 - Day 3
Lousada, Portugal
All Times GMT
3 Aug 2021 SVK v LTU (Pool B) 1 - 2
3 Aug 2021 POR v CZE (Pool B) 1 - 2
4 Aug 2021 14:30 BLR v MLT (Pool A)
4 Aug 2021 16:45 CZE v LTU (Pool B)
4 Aug 2021 19:00 SVK v POR (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Malta
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0