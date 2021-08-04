Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Women's Hockey Team coach gets verified, gains over 30k followers on social media in a day

Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021
Just over a day after India's win against Australia, Sjoerd Marijne has gathered more than 30,000 followers on his personal Twitter handle


Sjoerd Marijne (Source: India Today)

Since the Indian women's hockey team registered a historic win yesterday over heavyweights Australia to qualify for the Semi final of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian fans have been going crazy over the team's coach, Sjoerd Marijne.

