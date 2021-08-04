Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tomahawks, Rusher, Drag flicker — Hockey terms get popular as Indian teams show promise

Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 21
After the Indian hockey team made it to the semis, terms like tomahawks, rusher, drag flicks became the talk of the town

By Kalptaru Agarwalm


Indian Men and Women Hockey Teams at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Hockey India)  

The Indian women's hockey team played an extraordinary match against Australia to register a historic win by 1-0 in the quarters at the Tokyo Olympics. Also, the men's hockey team played well in the semis against Belgium but finally lost to them 5-2.

