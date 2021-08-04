The Indian women's hockey team bagged the 7th position in the latest FIH rankings after their phenomenal show in the quarter-finals in Tokyo Olympics.



By Kalptaru Agarwal





Indian women's hockey team after their win over Australia (Source: AP)



Indian women's hockey team registered a historic win against dominant Australia on Monday exceeding all expectations by a scoreline of 1-0 in Tokyo Olympics. After being subjected to three defeats in their initial matches, the Indian team was predicted to lose against the strong Australian side who won all their group matches topping the table. In a thriller, the Indian girls outperformed all analyses to beat the side from the land of Kangaroos.



