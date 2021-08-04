Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Time for hockey to rise like a Phoenix and come back to India's forefront

Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
It's finally time to revive the great sport and bring it back to the forefront in the fan's heart and mind. Indian Men Hockey Team Tokyo 2020

By Ananth Narasimman


Indian Men Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

Despite the Indian men's hockey team losing out to Belgium in the Semi-Finals today, hockey in the country seems to be on the rise, with a near throwback to the 1950s, where we dominated the sport led by legendary players like Dhyan Chand. The current men's and women's teams might not be that dominant, but their effort level, dedication and persistence have made fans stand up and take notice. Their stunning run at the Olympics not only spurred the revival of the sport, which seemed to be taking a backseat to other sports such as Cricket and Football.

