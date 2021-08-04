It's finally time to revive the great sport and bring it back to the forefront in the fan's heart and mind. Indian Men Hockey Team Tokyo 2020



By Ananth Narasimman





Indian Men Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)



Despite the Indian men's hockey team losing out to Belgium in the Semi-Finals today, hockey in the country seems to be on the rise, with a near throwback to the 1950s, where we dominated the sport led by legendary players like Dhyan Chand. The current men's and women's teams might not be that dominant, but their effort level, dedication and persistence have made fans stand up and take notice. Their stunning run at the Olympics not only spurred the revival of the sport, which seemed to be taking a backseat to other sports such as Cricket and Football.



