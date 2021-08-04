Graham Reid was made coach of the Indian men’s team in 2019 and has since transformed the side into one of the best in the world.



By Rahul Venkat





Picture by Getty Images



The Tokyo Olympics has been the best campaign for the Indian men’s hockey team since it last won an Olympic medal at the 1980 Moscow Games.





The Indian men’s hockey team - winners of eight Olympic golds, one silver and two bronze medals - had never even managed to make the semi-finals of any Summer Olympics since 1980.



All that changed at Tokyo 2020. India ended second in their group and beat Great Britain to enter the last four. Though they lost to reigning world champions Belgium, they still have a chance at the bronze medal against Germany.



It reflects significant progress for the Indian men’s hockey team and at the heart of it is their head coach Graham Reid.

Who is Graham Reid?



A native of Queensland, Australia, Graham Reid was a former hockey player for the Australian national team, where he played as a defender and midfielder at times.



He won the silver medal with the Australian hockey team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and was a part of four Champions Trophy-winning teams. Graham Reid also has a bronze from the 1990 Hockey World Cup.



Intriguingly, the Australian has worked in industries as diverse as mining and credit insurance after his playing career.



However, Graham Reid is best known for his coaching exploits.



Reid’s first coaching assignment was with the Australian men’s team in 2009, when he was appointed assistant coach to the legendary Ric Charlesworth - who had briefly served as technical advisor to the Indian hockey teams.



Graham Reid served as the assistant for five years.



When Charlesworth stepped down after the 2014 Commonwealth Games - where Australia beat India in the final to claim their fifth gold - Graham Reid was promoted to the top job.



Reid took Australia to the 2016 Rio Olympics - where they finished sixth after being eliminated by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.



Graham Reid quit the Australian team post Rio 2016 and moved to the Dutch national men’s team to work as assistant to head coach Max Caldas and also worked as head coach of the Amsterdam Club in the Netherlands, for whom he had played earlier.



When the Indian men’s hockey team was looking for its next head coach in early 2019, Graham Reid was persuaded by his former mentor Ric Charlesworth to take up the position.



The Australian was confirmed as head coach of the Indian men’s team in April 2019 and has imbibed an attacking philosophy and fast-paced style of play since he came in.



Under his tutelage, the Indian men’s hockey team has risen to its best-ever ranking of world No. 4.



Graham Reid has buoyed several youngsters like Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar into the team - all of whom have been impressive at the Tokyo Olympics.



A first Olympic medal since 1980 will be the perfect reward for the hard work the team has put over the past two years with Graham Reid and hopefully, will act as a platform for more success in the coming years.



