Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Play smart hockey, score early, unsettle the Argentineans,” advises Jude Menezes

Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

K. ARUMUGAM in Tokyo



Goalkeeper for Team India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Jude Menezes has since migrated to New Zealand. He took with him his hockeyware and in good time merged with his adopted country’s efforts in the sport. Now, coach of New Zealand’s women’s team for the second Olympic running, he took time off to reflect on the team fielded by his country of origin that is making waves in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.