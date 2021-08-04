K. ARUMUGAM in Tokyo







Goalkeeper for Team India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Jude Menezes has since migrated to New Zealand. He took with him his hockeyware and in good time merged with his adopted country’s efforts in the sport. Now, coach of New Zealand’s women’s team for the second Olympic running, he took time off to reflect on the team fielded by his country of origin that is making waves in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



