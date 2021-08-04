India-Argentina at field hockey in the last 10 years
K. ARUMUGAM
India and Argentina women hockey teams do not often face each other in major tournaments. However, they play each other in almost alternate year at least a match. It doesn’t mean they don’t play often. In fact, Indian women hockey teams, Seniors and Juniors, go to Argentina (Buenos Aires, Parana, Rossario) and play practice matches, which statistically don’ t count. Because, the FIH has introduced a system of classifying matches into ‘Official’ since 2013. That’s why recent visit of India to Argentina (Jan-Feb 2021 in which India played thrice against Argentina (2-3, 0-2, 1-1), twice against Juniors (2-2, 1-1) and twice against Argentina B (1-2, 2-3) doesn’t fall under the purview of ‘Official’ matches. However, the takeaway here is that India played Argentina very recently.