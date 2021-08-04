Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India-Argentina at field hockey in the last 10 years

Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
K. ARUMUGAM



India and Argentina women hockey teams do not often face each other in major tournaments. However, they play each other in almost alternate year at least a match. It doesn’t mean they don’t play often. In fact, Indian women hockey teams, Seniors and Juniors, go to Argentina (Buenos Aires, Parana, Rossario) and play practice matches, which statistically don’ t count. Because, the FIH has introduced a system of classifying matches into ‘Official’ since 2013. That’s why recent visit of India to Argentina (Jan-Feb 2021 in which India played thrice against Argentina (2-3, 0-2, 1-1), twice  against Juniors (2-2, 1-1) and twice against Argentina B (1-2, 2-3) doesn’t fall under the purview of ‘Official’ matches. However, the takeaway here is that India played Argentina very recently.

