



While both of our Black Sticks teams have bowed out of the Olympics, our umpires and officials are flying the Kiwi flag high in Tokyo.





New Zealand umpire Amber Church has been appointed to one of today’s semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after controlling a number of pool matches.



The Gisborne teacher will be behind the whistle for the Argentina v India semifinal at 10pm (NZ time) today.



Fellow Kiwi umpire Kelly Hudson has been appointed as the video umpire for the other semifinal between the Netherlands and Great Britain at 1.30pm (NZ time) today.



Hudson, from Tauranga, achieved the milestone of umpiring her 150th international on Saturday in the pool match between the Netherlands and Germany.



In the men’s competition, Simon Taylor was in control of the India v Great Britain quarterfinal on Sunday while Judge Jackie Tomlinson was appointed to the India v Belgium men’s semifinal yesterday.



Tomlinson’s husband David was also part of the Kiwi officiating team in Tokyo, umpiring a number of pool matches at what was his first Olympics.



Hockey New Zealand Media release