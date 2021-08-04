2020 Olympic Games - Day 13
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men's Semi FInals
3 Aug 2021 BEL v IND 5 - 2
3 Aug 2021 GER v AUS 1 - 3
Medal games
5 Aug 2021 10:30 Bronze Medal IND v GER
5 Aua 2021 19:00 Gold Medal BEL v AUS
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|22
|9
|13
|13
|2
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|13
|2
|12
|3
|Argentina
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|Spain
|5
|1
|2
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|1
|1
|3
|11
|16
|-5
|4
|6
|Japan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|5
|4
|1
|0
|26
|9
|17
|13
|2
|Germany
|5
|3
|0
|2
|19
|10
|9
|9
|3
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|13
|0
|7
|4
|Great Britain
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|11
|0
|8
|5
|South Africa
|6
|1
|1
|3
|16
|24
|-8
|4
|6
|Canada
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|27
|-18
|1
Women's Semi Finals
4 Aug 2021 NED v GBR 5 - 1
4 Aug 2021 ARG v IND 2 -1
Medal games
6 Aug 2021 10:30 Bronze Medal GBR v IND
5 Aua 2021 19:00 Gold Medal NED v ARG
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|5
|0
|0
|18
|2
|16
|15
|2
|Germany
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|7
|6
|12
|3
|Great Britain
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|9
|4
|India
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|5
|Ireland
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|6
|South Africa
|5
|0
|0
|5
|5
|19
|-14
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|15
|2
|Argentina
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|9
|3
|Spain
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|8
|-1
|9
|4
|New Zealand
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|6
|5
|China
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|16
|-7
|6
|6
|Japan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|0